Liverpool News Roundup: Atletico Madrid prepare a €50million bid for Reds' target, Klopp says key defensive duo available for Norwich City clash, and more - 12 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as on August 12, 2021.

Sheffield United boss keen to add Ben Davies to the squad

Ben Davies is yet to make his competitive debut for Liverpool since joining the Reds in January, and he has been linked with an exit.

Davies is attracting interest from the Championship, with Sheffield United keen on signing the centre-back.

🎙 Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic on Ben Davies:



“I can not add anything to Ben Davies. We are in a situation and it is not necessary [to say any more]. I was really clear that we need more bodies, though. That is something we need to do.” pic.twitter.com/VsyvpZwZms — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 12, 2021

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to add more players and improve the depth, and hinted that it’s clear they need to sign Davies.

"I cannot say anything more about him [Ben Davies]. We are in a situation and it is not necessary (to say any more). I was really clear that we need more bodies, though. That is something we need to do,” he said.

Atletico Madrid to make a bid for Liverpool target

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to several top clubs including Liverpool, but the Reds might miss out on the Serbian.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Atletico Madrid are stepping up their interest in Vlahovic and are set to make a bid of €50 million.

Fiorentina have put a high asking price of €70 million on Vlahovic in an attempt to thwart potential suitors, but Atletico Madrid are hopeful of getting the deal across the line.

The move will come as a blow to Liverpool, who see Vlahovic as the ideal long-term successor for Roberto Firmino.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk could start against Norwich City

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez and Virgil can Dijk are available to start Liverpool’s first game of the season against Norwich City.

Klopp, however, added that they will be assessed to see if they can last the entire 90 minutes against Norwich.

“I think so, it looks like [they are available to start]. But we have nothing to rush in this department. We just have to make then a decision on who will start, who will come on - and if I think they are ready for 90 minutes then they are ready to start,” said the Liverpool boss.

“If I think we have to take them off earlier then it makes no sense because centre-half is not actually a position where you want to change during a game, so we will see. But both look really good. An intense season is coming up. We will see how we decide tha,” he added.

