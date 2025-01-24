Liverpool placed on red alert in race to sign 21-year-old Ligue 1 star previously wanted by Chelsea: Reports

Liverpool have been placed on high alert with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in signing Olympique Lyonnais attacking midfielder and ex-Chelsea target Rayan Cherki in the future.

Cherki, who was reportedly linked with Chelsea last year, is considered a future star owing to his displays for Lyon. He has cemented himself as a key starter for his boyhood club since his debut in October 2019.

In his exclusive Fact Files column for Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk asserted Bayern are keen to launch a move for the 21-year-old Liverpool target later this year. He wrote:

"Bayern have Rayan Cherki on their shortlist. The club is interested in the player. Lyon would be prepared to sell him in the winter for around £19 million, but Bayern does not want to make a deal in January; Cherki is looking like a stronger candidate for the summer."

Opining on the ex-Chelsea target's potential move to Bayern, he wrote:

"The two clubs have a good relationship in part because Michael Gerlinger – who previously worked with Bayern for 18 years – is now the Global Football Director of the Eagle Football Holdings group, of which Olympique Lyonnais is a part."

Cherki, whose current contract will run out in June 2026, has started 16 of his 23 appearances across competitions for Lyon this season. He has scored five goals and provided eight assists for his club so far this term.

Ex-Chelsea striker predicts Liverpool triumph

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-0 Premier League victory for Liverpool in their home clash against Ipswich Town on Saturday (January 25). He wrote:

"I have told my daughter's Ipswich-supporting teacher, Mr. Fields, that if he is considering travelling up to Anfield for this game, then he really shouldn't bother. Another of Sophia's teachers, Mr. Worral, is upset that Mr Fields got a mention and he didn't - so I am putting that right here. Mr Worral is actually a Liverpool fan, and he is going to have a much more enjoyable weekend."

Sutton, who scored thrice in 39 total matches for Chelsea, concluded:

"It's a long way for Ipswich fans to travel to watch their team get spanked, then go all the way back to East Anglia. This should be pretty routine for Liverpool and they will get a few goals, but because they are fighting on so many fronts, I don't think they will absolutely wallop them."

The Reds are atop the league standings with 50 points from 21 games.

Ipswich are 18th in the league table with just 16 points from 22 outings.

