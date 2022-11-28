Liverpool ready to move for defender Chelsea failed to sign - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Caught Offside), Liverpool have their sights set on signing centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The talented defender has been vibrant at RB Leipzig and has entered the limelight following his impressive performances for the Bundesliga outfit. After breaking through the first team at Dinamo Zagreb, he spent two years in the Croatian top tier before his move to the Bundesliga.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



2 games

180 minutes

166 passes

88% pass accuracy

6/9 accurate long balls

3 tackles

5 interceptions

8 clearances

2 blocked shots

0 times dribbles past

7/10 duels won



…and he’s still 20.



Big move expected in 2023. Josko Gvardiol @ World Cup2 games180 minutes166 passes88% pass accuracy6/9 accurate long balls3 tackles5 interceptions8 clearances2 blocked shots0 times dribbles past7/10 duels won…and he’s still 20.Big move expected in 2023. Josko Gvardiol @ World Cup 🇭🇷▫️ 2 games▫️ 180 minutes▫️ 166 passes▫️ 88% pass accuracy▫️ 6/9 accurate long balls▫️ 3 tackles▫️ 5 interceptions▫️ 8 clearances▫️ 2 blocked shots▫️ 0 times dribbles past▫️ 7/10 duels won…and he’s still 20.Big move expected in 2023. https://t.co/dkrLYes3Zu

The Reds aren't the only ones who have recognized Gvardiol's potential, as Chelsea are also said to be interested in Gvardioal (via Fabrizio Romano). The 20-year-old was also called up to Croatia's squad for the 2022 World Cup. The young Croat has the opportunity to make a name for himself at the competition in Qatar.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023.Official proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. Exclusive: Chelsea are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig to sign Joško Gvardiol! Deal would be completed now but with Gvardiol staying at RB Leipzig, he’d join Chelsea in June 2023. 🚨🔵 #CFCOfficial proposal submitted today around €90m. Negotiations ongoing on clubs side. https://t.co/3HKoSIjcyN

Liverpool want to reinforce their aging backline, which has struggled with fitness and injuries.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are now in their 30s. While the former remains a vital player in Jurgen Klopp's lineup, a replacement will be required in due time. Ibrahima Konate, who is only 23 years old, has had to deal with fitness issues, while Joe Gomez has struggled to reach expectations this season.

With interest from Chelsea set to make things harder for Liverpool, the Merseysiders will have to move quickly in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool legend Danny Murphy warns Chelsea against signing Cristiano Ronaldo

While the Blues are looking to add to their squad with Gvardiol, they have also been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Liverpool legend Danny Murphy has warned the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to back off from signing the 37-year-old free agent.

Speaking to Lord Ping (via Daily Post), Murphy explained that the Blues would only inherit Manchester United's problems with Ronaldo and said:

“In terms of moving to Chelsea, I can’t see it. I think Graham Potter would inherit the same problems if he doesn’t play him every week, and Graham Potter likes to rotate."

“In fact, he’s a manager that never plays the same team every week. I don’t think Ronaldo would be too engaged with his rotation policy. I really can’t see it happening. I would be gobsmacked if it did.”

Get Cameroon vs Serbia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes