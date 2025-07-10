Liverpool's stance on selling Luis Diaz amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr comes to light: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to part ways with winger Luis Diaz amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr. Diaz has been on the radar of the Saudi Pro League club over the past couple of months, but both parties are yet to reach an agreement regarding a potential transfer.

The Colombia international has been an important player for Liverpool in recent seasons, playing a key role in their 2024-25 Premier League triumph. In April, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Luis Diaz attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, particularly Al-Nassr. However, the 28-year-old was quick to dismiss exit rumors, claiming he was happy at Liverpool.

According to a report from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Al-Nassr are still very interested in signing Luis Diaz. However, Liverpool have no intention of selling the player this summer. In additioon to Al-Nassr, European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed their interest in Diaz.

Amid the saga, Diaz himself has insisted that he remains happy at Liverpool, although he revealed that he is still assessing his options amid interest from different clubs. He told Colombian influencer Mauricio Gomez (via GOAL):

"We’re there, negotiating. We’ll see what can be achieved, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision."

When pressed on the interest from Al-Nassr, he said:

"We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us. But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision now."

Across competitions last season, Diaz scored 17 goals and provided eight assists for the Reds in 50 appearances.

Bayern Munich won’t meet Liverpool’s asking price for Luis Diaz – Reports

Bayern will reportedly not pay Liverpool’s asking price for Luis Diaz as interest in the Colombian continues to intensify. Of the three aforementioned clubs, Bayern appear to be leading the race for the player, although recent reports suggest they have made little progress in agreeing personal terms with the former Porto winger.

According to Cadena SER, Liverpool are demanding a fee of £70 million for Luis Diaz and are not willing to budge on their demands for the player. However, as per Bild, Bayern won’t pay more than £51.6 million (€60m) plus possible bonuses for the Colombian winger. It is believed that the overall package could be worth up to £68.9 million (€80m), with Cadenna SER claiming that Diaz has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Liverpool to leave the club for a fee in that region.

Luis Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in 2022 for a reported fee of €54 million. He has two seasons remaining on his contract with the Merseyside club, and his current market value is €70 million as per Transfermarkt.

