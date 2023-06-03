Liverpool set to hijack Chelsea's deal for Premier League star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to hijack Chelsea's deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have contacted the Saints over a deal for the 19-year-old. He has drawn long-term interest from Chelsea while Arsenal are also tracking his situation at St. Mary's.

However, it seems that Liverpool are stealing a march on their Premier League rivals. Their hopes of signing the midfielder would have certainly been boosted by Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

Lavia arrived at Southampton from Manchester City's youth academy just last summer, penning a five-year deal with them. He has had an impressive debut season, appearing in 35 games across competitions.

Liverpool are close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but they also want to bring in a deep-lying midfielder. Lavia, who could offer Fabinho competition in the No. 6 role, seems to fit the bill.

The midfielder made his senior bow for the Belgian Red Devils in a friendly win against Germany in March. Chelsea, meanwhile, seem set to lose N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer after seeing the back of Jorginho in January.

The Frenchman is yet to pen fresh terms and could depart as a free agent at the end of the season. Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, is close to leaving Stamford Bridge for AC Milan.

Former Chelsea striker has said Liverpool have a major Darwin Nunez problem to resolve

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Liverpool have a problem on their hands when it comes to Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international arrived at Anfield last summer for a fee of €100 million including add-ons. His form has largely been erratic and he has seemed out of sorts in the final third on many occasions.

Cascarino wrote for the Times in his column on May 22:

"This is going to be a huge summer for Liverpool. Some big names will leave, they need new faces and they've got a major issue to resolve: Darwin Nunez. He's had the odd moment where it's clicked but with Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota back, he looks nowhere near the starting XI. Cody Gakpo is also currently ahead of him in the pecking order."

Nunez has scored 15 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season. His influence in Jurgen Klopp's XI faded as the campaign went on, starting just thrice in their last 12 league games.

The former SL Benfica is 23 years old and still has his best years ahead of him. He could hope for more prominence in attack considering Roberto Firmino will depart the club as a free agent.

Poll : 0 votes