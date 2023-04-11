Liverpool set to rival Chelsea in race for €50 million-rated Italy international - Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle for the signing of €50 million-rated Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Calciomercatoweb reports that the Reds are poised to join the Blues in pursuit of Barella, 26, who has shone for club and country. Inter may be willing to sell the Italian for a fee in the region of €50 million (£43 million).

Barella has been in fine form this season, scoring six goals and contributing eight assists in 38 appearances across competitions. The midfielder has been a standout performer in Serie A over the years and has impressed on the international stage, too, bagging eight goals and six assists in 43 games.

Liverpool are expected to make plenty of changes to their midfield in the summer amid a poor showing from several midfielders this season. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho have been underwhelming, approaching the twiling of their careers. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo are set to leave in the summer.

However, they will be rivaled by Chelsea in their pursuit of Barella. The Blues have endured a season to forget. Their midfield needs attending to despite the British transfer record arrival of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January.

There are question marks over the future of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher; Mount has been linked with a move to Anfield. There will likely be a new permanent manager in charge at Stamford Bridge come the summer. A decision over Barella's potential signing could materialise.

Liverpool leading race to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount

The Reds are leading the chase for Mason Mount.

According to GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the race to sign Chelsea attacker Mount in the summer. The English playmaker has been widely tipped for a move to Anfield.

Jones expects the Merseysiders to push on with their pursuit of Mount, telling Redman TV:

“The clubs that want to sign him or be interested in signing him – Liverpool are one – will have already put in some groundwork and tested the water – they have."

Jone added that Chelsea's feedback hasn't ruled out a departure for Mount:

“The feedback that’s come back is not a case of ‘no, there’s no chance of signing this player’ or ‘no, he’s desperate to sign his new contract’ or anything like that.”

The Blues are expected to sell several senior players in the summer to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Mount has been stalling a contract extension, as he wants to be one the highest earners at the club.

The Blues midfielder has made 32 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists, this season. He has fallen down the pecking order and could leavd in the summer.

