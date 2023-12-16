Liverpool set to bring back loanee following injury to Joel Matip - Reports

Liverpool are considering the recall of central defender Nathaniel Phillips from his loan spell at Celtic, according to Football Insider. This development comes in the wake of a significant injury to Joel Matip, leaving a noticeable gap in the Reds' defensive depth.

The 26-year-old defender initially joined Celtic on a four-month loan deal during the summer transfer window, with an option to extend his stay for the entire season. However, circumstances at Anfield have shifted, prompting the Merseyside club to potentially forego this extension.

Phillips' time at Celtic, under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, has been marked by limited opportunities. Out of his eight appearances in all competitions for Celtic, only half saw him in the starting lineup.

Liverpool's urgency to bolster their defensive ranks has been heightened by the season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained by Joel Matip. While alternatives like Ibrahima Konate are available, their struggles with fitness this season have left the club in a precarious position.

Phillips, whose contract at Merseyside extends until June 2025, could provide the necessary depth in defense, and he may soon find himself back at Anfield. This potential recall comes as Liverpool maintains a strong position at the top of the Premier League after 16 games.

Liverpool scout promising Swedish winger Momodou Sonko

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Swedish winger Momodou Sonko, who currently plays for BK Hacken. However, the race for his services is not without competition, as Barcelona also emerges as a keen contender.

The teenager has rapidly ascended to prominence within his country, drawing attention for his potential. His performances have captivated local audiences and have also sparked interest from major European clubs.

Swedish media outlet Expressen (via Express) recently reported that the Reds had dispatched scouts to observe Sonko during Hacken's Europa League match against Qarabag. The 18-year-old has stood out as this season's bright spot, contributing significantly to the team's offensive efforts with 11 goals in 36 games.

While Anfield have yet to formalize their interest with a concrete offer, Hacken values Sonko at approximately £7 million. This valuation positions him as an attainable target in the upcoming January transfer window. Barcelona and RB Leipzig have also expressed interest in Sonko, drawn by his impressive goalscoring tally.

The pursuit of Sonko comes at a time when the Reds are contemplating the long-term future of star player Mohamed Salah, amidst ongoing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Sonko is seen not just as a potential new talent but as a strategic investment in Anfield's future.