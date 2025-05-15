Liverpool set to trigger £30m release clause of priority transfer target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to trigger the £30 million release clause of priority target Jeremie Frimpong. As reported by The Times, the Reds are set to make the Dutchman their first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has won the Premier League in his debut season with Liverpool, and he will now be looking to build on the success. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold's imminent departure at the end of the season would create a major void both on and off the pitch.

Jeremie Frimpong has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool since Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave the club on a free transfer. The Dutchman has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe during his stint at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutchman joined Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021 and has been a key player for the German side since. The ex-Manchester City academy graduate has made 190 appearances for the club till date, scoring 30 goals and providing 44 assists.

Frimpong played a pivotal role in Xabi Alonso's side's success last season as they won the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and DFL-Supercup. He has five goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool are known as shrewd operators in the transfer market and are looking to take advantage of Frimpong's £30 million release clause. The 24-year-old could prove to be a brilliant bargain from the Reds' point of view as they look for a top-quality right-back.

Glen Johnson urges Liverpool to drop Milos Kerkez interest and sign another Premier League star

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has urged the Reds to drop interest in Milos Kerkez and pursue a move for Marc Cucurella instead. Arne Slot's side have been heavily linked with Bournemouth's Kerkez as they look to replace Andy Robertson in the long run.

However, Glen Johnson believes Chelsea's Cucurella would be a better option for the Reds compared to Kerkez. Johnson told WDW Bingo (as per Metro):

"It’s really important that Liverpool get this signing right this summer. They need a player who can fit right in with the players, match their attitude and not get lost in the dressing room. Milos Kerkez seems to be the player that has been linked the most, but I’m not sure he is the right fit. If I were Liverpool, I would be doing everything I could to sign Marc Cucurella, he would be my first choice Robertson replacement. I’m not sure if he is available, but he is by far the best left-back in the Premier League, and everyone is available for the right price."

The former Liverpool and Chelsea defender added:

"He has really kicked on since the Euros last year, and the best I have seen him play was against Liverpool a few weeks ago, up against the best winger in the league. He is a livewire. He seems to be buzzing about all over the pitch all game long. He defends really well, is great on the ball, but he is also capable of popping up in the opponent’s box and contributing goals and assists. Cucurella is being massively overlooked by Liverpool in their search for a left-back, but I doubt Chelsea would be keen to let him go."

Cucurella joined Chelsea in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth reported £63 million. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances for the Blues this season.

