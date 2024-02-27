Liverpool star Andy Robertson wanted by European giants in shock transfer with Jurgen Klopp set to leave: Reports

Liverpool star Andy Robertson is reportedly on the radars of Bayern Munich for a potential transfer at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield this summer and it is believed that some of his players could follow suit. According to Daily Mail (h/t Liverpool Echo), Robertson is wanted by Bayern as a potential replacement for exit-linked left-back Alphonso Davies.

The Canada international is being pursued by Real Madrid, which could leave a big hole to fill for the German giants in their defense. Robertson, 29, signed a deal with the Reds in 2021 that extended his stay on Merseyside until the summer of 2026.

The Scotland international has missed a chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury but has still made 15 appearances across competitions. He is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world and is as good in defense as he is going forward.

Robertson has registered nine goals and 64 assists in 282 games across competitions since joining the Reds from Hull City in 2017. Liverpool have Kostas Tsimikas as an able backup and the Greek international proved his worth in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. He provided the assist for Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner that helped Liverpool to a 1-0 win at Wembley on February 25.

Jurgen Klopp says Carabao Cup is his most special trophy after Liverpool beat Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool as their manager just a couple of months into the 2015-16 season. Since then, he has transformed the club's fortunes.

The German tactician has won every major trophy with Liverpool, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. The Carabao Cup win last weekend was the first time he won the same competition twice in England.

It was also, as per Klopp, the most cherished triumph in his career so far. He said, via the club's official website:

"There are longer careers than mine but in more than 20 years, [it's] easily the most special trophy I ever won. It's absolutely exceptional. Sometimes I get asked if I'm proud of this, proud of that, proud of that, and it's really tricky. I wish I could feel pride more often, I just don't do. Tonight there's an overwhelming feeling, 'Oh my God, what's going on here?' I was proud of everybody involved in everything here."

Liverpool are still active in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. They are also the table toppers in the Premier League with 60 points from 25 matches, leading Manchester City by just a solitary point.