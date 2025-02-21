Liverpool star linked with surprise move to LaLiga giants amid uncertain future under Arne Slot: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool star Darwin Nunez for a potential summer transfer. They are looking to strengthen their squad and could add another Uruguayan striker to their ranks.

Ad

Atletico have had some excellent Uruguayan players over the years like Diego Forland and Luis Suarez. They recently signed Argentine Julian Alvarez but could add another striker in the summer. As per Fichajes.net, the Rojiblancos are looking to sign Nunez.

The 25-year-old striker's future at Liverpool is under speculation due to his inconsistent performances and crucial misses. He has scored 39 goals and provided 22 assists in 131 games for the Reds since arriving from Benfica for €100 million in 2022. However, he's also missed some glorious opportunities that have cost the team.

Ad

Trending

Atletico manager Diego Simeone, however, appreciates Nunez's relentlessness and aggressive style of play. The Uruguay international's contract with the Merseysiders expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €65 million.

Liverpool currently have the likes of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz as their options for striker and left-wingers. Hence, they will likely look for a replacement before letting Nunez go. They have been linked with a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Ad

Arne Slot on Darwin Nunez's miss in Liverpool's draw against Aston Villa

Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 19, in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah (29') gave the visitors the lead before Youri Tielemans (38') and Ollie Watkins (45+3') put the hosts ahead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (61') then restored parity via a deflected shot. Darwin Nunez had a brilliant chance in the 69th minute, three minutes after being subbed on. He received the ball in front of an empty goal from Dominik Szoboszlai on a counter but skied his effort.

Ad

After the draw, Arne Slot was asked about Nunez's miss and he answered (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"What I saw was an unbelievable pass from Conor Bradley and what a power run from Dominik Szoboszlai, who made, in my opinion, the perfect choice to square it [as] from a one-v-one to the goalkeeper he made it an open-goal chance. Then Darwin, of course, it was not the best leg [because] he is right-footed, of course, but it was still a big chance.

Ad

"Yeah, very unlucky and I was hoping that he could have got another one because a player like him probably wouldn’t miss two chances in a row and he was very close afterwards when he went towards [Emiliano] Martinez again, but Martinez made a great sliding tackle to win the ball. I think we are all disappointed but it is normal that a player that missed a chance like this is always a bit more disappointed than the rest."

Nunez has scored six goals and provided five assists in 35 games across competitions for Liverpool this season. The Reds will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback