Liverpool star pushing for summer move to Serie A giants despite seeing their latest bid to sign him rejected: Reports

Darwin Nunez is eager to leave Liverpool this summer to join Napoli, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Uruguayan striker has struggled to convince since joining the Reds from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Ad

The Merseyside club reported paid £85m for his services, but it has turned out to be a poor investment. Liverpool are ready to cut their losses, and want to offload Nunez to generate funds for new signings.

Napoli, meanwhile, are looking for a new striker as they prepare to permanently offload Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray this summer. The Serie A champions have apparently identified the Uruguayan as an option for the job.

Ad

Trending

Napoli reportedly submitted a formal offer of €50m upfront plus a further €5m in add-ons for the 26-year-old this week. However, it was turned down by the Reds, as the proposal doesn't match their valuation of the player.

Nevertheless, the Italian side remain keen on signing Nunez, and the player is also prioritising a move to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Interestingly, a report from Corriere dello Sport has stated that the Merseyside club want £70m to part ways with the Uruguayan.

Ad

Napoli, however, may not be ready to pay such a premium fee for a player who managed just seven goals from 47 games last season. Unless Liverpool drop their asking price, Nunez could end up staying at Anfield beyond the summer.

Will Liverpool offload Luis Diaz this summer?

Luis Diaz.

Liverpool want £70m to part ways with Luis Diaz this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Colombian forward enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Reds, racking up 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions.

Ad

His efforts were key to the Merseyside club's Premier League triumph, but it appears that he is not indispensable to Arne Slot's plans. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are eyeing the 28-year-old with interest, and recent reports have suggested that the player could be open to an exit from Anfield.

The Catalans are looking for a new left forward and have identified Diaz as an alternative to Nico Williams. The Bavarians, meanwhile, are also in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, and have the Colombian on their agenda.

Diaz is under contract until 2027, so Liverpool have the upper hand in negotiations. The player, interestingly, prefers a move to Camp Nou, but Barcelona may not have the funds to match his price tag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More