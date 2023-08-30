Liverpool star set to join Scottish club on loan until the end of the season - Reports

Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips is reportedly on the verge of sealing a loan switch to Celtic.

The Englishman is below Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. He rose to prominence in the 2020-21 season, where he played 17 league games for an injury-hit Liverpool and helped them to a fourth-place finish.

But since then, Phillips hasn't had any luck with regard to playing time under Klopp. He has made a total of 29 appearances across competitions for the Reds in his eight years on the club's books.

Phillips was allowed to join Bournemouth on a six-month loan in January 2022 and it seems he is set for another temporary spell away from the club. According to the Times, Celtic are close to signing the 26-year-old centre-back who has two years left on his contract at Anfield.

Brendan Rodgers is currently without defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki, who are sidelined with injuries. Phillips, who stands at 6 ft 3 in, is strong in the air and hard to outmuscle in physical battles.

The loan deal is supposed to last until the end of the current season. Celtic have already started their Premiership season and have amassed seven points from three games.

Jurgen Klopp unhappy about Liverpool star's red card in Newcastle United win

Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Newcastle United on 27 August.

The Reds were already a goal down at that point when Van Dijk stopped Alexander Isak from turning and having a clear goal-scoring chance. He was shown a straight red card, which led the 32-year-old to react in an intense manner towards the officials.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp gave his opinion on the incident and said, via the club's official website:

"I don’t think it is a red card. It’s pretty much no contact, very little, and it’s on the way to the ball, but what can I say? The decision is like this, I cannot change it and I don’t want it. It’s just, would I give this in a training game? Definitely not. There are reasons why I am not a ref and they are."

Van Dijk's original one-game could be extended for another game after he was recently charged by the FA for alleged improper conduct. For now, he is set to sit out the league game at Anfield against Aston Villa on 3 September.