Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds likely to sign Bundesliga ace next year, club hoping to extend midfielder's contract, and more - 1 August 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 1, 2021.

Liverpool want to secure Jordan Henderson’s future amidst interest from PSG

Liverpool is still hoping to secure Jordan Henderson’s future at the club. The Englishman’s current deal with the club runs until 2023.

Henderson’s entourage is hoping for a more lucrative deal for the club captain, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will give in to their demands considering his age.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool is hoping to resolve Henderson’s contract issue soon with interest from PSG.

"Liverpool will have to resolve the Jordan Henderson issue because it is real that there is no agreement so far for his contract.

"Many clubs abroad appreciate him, there has been talk of PSG but the club still hopes to convince him to renew his contract," Romano revealed in an exclusive report.

Deal for Florian Neuhaus more likely next year

Liverpool has been linked heavily with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus.

As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Reds will have to get rid of some of their midfielders first to sign the Germany international.

Despite losing Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool already has the maximum number of foreign players in their squad as they signed Ibrahima Konate. Neuhaus would count as a non-homegrown player.

It doesn’t look like the Reds will offload any of their midfielders this summer, so they may have to wait until next summer's transfer window before they can sign Neuhaus.

Federico Chiesa wants to remain in Italy

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, but recent reports claim he is keen to remain at Juventus.

Reports in Italy claim Liverpool and Chelsea want to sign Chiesa. However, Chelsea’s €100 million bid was reportedly rejected.

It is unlikely Liverpool will break the bank for Chiesa, so do take the reports of a club-record bid for Chiesa with a pinch of salt.

