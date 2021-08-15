Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds' plan to sign Kylian Mbappe revealed, club to recoup £1million through defender's move, and more - 15 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 15, 2021.

Liverpool to receive £1 million from Sheffield United for Ben Davies

Liverpool are set to recoup £1 million of the £1.6 million they paid for Ben Davies in January.

The centre-back is expected to join Sheffield United soon as the two clubs have agreed a loan fee of £1 million.

Davies was signed to add more depth to an injury-ravaged Liverpool squad back in January this year. However, he failed to make a single appearance in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

A return to the Championship could help Davies resurrect his career as he will get more playing time under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Renato Sanches’ injury could end transfer hopes this summer

Renato Sanches has picked up a knee injury that will require surgery, and the procedure all but ends Lille’s hopes of selling him this summer.

Lille wanted to offload Sanches this summer to raise more money and improve their financial situation. Liverpool and Barcelona were in the running to sign Sanches before his injury.

🇫🇷🥇· Renato Sanches will not be transferred this summer. He has picked up a knee injury that will need surgery.



Source: @lequipe pic.twitter.com/IOOh4D8TlS — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 14, 2021

The injury is expected to keep Sanches out until at least September, and it pretty much rules out a summer transfer.

The Portuguese midfielder played a key role for Lille last season as they beat a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side to the title.

Liverpool’s Kylian Mbappe plan

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe this summer, but a move is likely next year when he becomes a free agent.

Transfer expert Ian McGarry said on The Transfer Window podcast (via Liverpool Echo) that Liverpool hope to pursue Mbappe using Jürgen Klopp’s aura as well as the chance for the Frenchman to control his own future.

👀 | Liverpool have a plan in place to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer.



[Ian McGarry] pic.twitter.com/l09VcYpJSe — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) August 15, 2021

“Of course, the wages will be substantial, but again, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool, something that Jurgen Klopp has a central role in, in regards to Mbappe’s respect and admiration for the German coach.

“We know that Real Madrid are interested as well and that will be an option for him. However, it is information reported to us that Liverpool are pursuing and they believe they have an opportunity in which they may be able to get Mbappe for two or three years if they include a get-out clause in his contract, which would be signed under freedom of movement.

“So Mbappe would be in charge of his future in terms of leaving Liverpool at the point he wants to, so his career plan would be one he’s completely in charge of.”

