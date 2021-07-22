Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds willing to offer Serie A star €8m-a-year, Frenchman linked with a move to Anfield, and more - 22 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. We take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 22, 2021.

Liverpool willing to offer Frank Kessie a high salary

Liverpool are already planning for life after Jordan Henderson, and are willing to offer AC Milan star Frank Kessie wages of €8 million per season to tempt him into a move.

Kessie has just a year remaining on his current deal at AC Milan, who are trying to extend his stay at the club by offering him a deal that will be worth €6 million-a-year.

It remains to be seen if he will agree to remain at Milan amidst a potential opportunity to move to Liverpool and earn a lot more. Sport Mediaset have claimed that Kessie is in no rush to leave Milan yet, so Liverpool will find it hard to sign him even if they offer him a high salary.

The midfield department is one area Liverpool want to strengthen this summer, especially after Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free transfer.

Nabil Fekir linked with a move to Liverpool

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has been linked with an exit this summer and has been touted to move to the Premier League.

🥉· Nabil Fekir could leave Real Betis this summer. Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton are all interested but The Reds are 'best positioned'. Betis could accept a bid of €40m this summer. 🇫🇷



Source: @el_GOLDIGITAL

Country: Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MbRXUlouGs — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 22, 2021

Liverpool were close to signing him in 2018 before the deal fell through. It remains to be seen if the Reds will make a bid to sign him again as he is considerably older and may not have too much shelf life.

Real Betis want at least €40 million for him, and Liverpool will have to stave off competition from Everton and Arsenal in order to sign him this summer.

Liverpool interested in Wolves attacker Pedro Neto

The Reds have already offloaded two players this summer so they can sign fresh faces before the transfer window closes.

Pedro Neto is one player on the club’s radar, as 90min claim the Reds have enquired about the Wolves winger.

Exclusive: Wolves tempted to sell Pedro Neto this summer. Liverpool, Juventus, Tottenham among those to have made enquiries.



(@90min_Football)https://t.co/AJMjrGGdIF — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) July 22, 2021

Neto is currently recovering from an injury and will not be available for the opening few months of the season.

Juventus are also interested, and Tottenham are keen on the winger too as Nuno Espirito Santo wants to reunite with the Portuguese ace.

Related: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Arnav Kholkar