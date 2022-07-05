Liverpool turned down 'easy' opportunity to snap up Manchester City signing earlier this summer: Reports

Liverpool reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Kalvin Phillips earlier this summer with the English midfielder joining Manchester City from Leeds United.

Phillips, 26, has joined Manchester City for £42 million having impressed for Leeds since their promotion to the Premier League in 2020.

He made 23 appearances for Leeds last season, with his return from a long spell on the sidelines with injury being crucial to the Peacocks' Premier League survival.

The defensive midfielder is being viewed as Fernandinho's potential replacement with the veteran Brazilian having left the Etihad Stadium earlier this summer.

However, Phillips could have headed to Manchester City's 2021/2022 Premier League title rivals Liverpool earlier this summer.

National News Sport (via SportBible) reports that the Reds declined the opportunity to sign Phillips:

"The Leeds-born man was available in what has been described as an ‘easy’ transfer to complete, but the Reds rejected the chance to sign him."

Jurgen Klopp's side have made three signings so far this summer.

The Reds have lured prolific Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez to Anfield from Benfica in an £85 million deal.

They have also signed exciting prospects Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

Kalvin Phillips @Kalvinphillips 🏽 @ManCity So proud to join one of the best clubs in the world. Can’t wait to keep on challenging myself and learn from the best along the way So proud to join one of the best clubs in the world. Can’t wait to keep on challenging myself and learn from the best along the way 🙌🏽💙 @ManCity https://t.co/FKPr2XYRdS

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp may be looking to tinker with his midfield sooner rather than later.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, 32, and James Milner, 35, are now at the back end of their careers. Phillips could have provided the Merseysiders with valuable depth in midfield.

They already boast the likes of Henderson, Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Naby Keita.

But Klopp had reportedly chanced his hand at trying to persuade Aurelien Tchouameni to join Liverpool from AS Monaco.

The impressive French midfielder would eventually join Real Madrid, leaving Klopp red-faced.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will target another midfield acquisition in the current window.

Liverpool waiting to pounce for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as Kalvin Phillips joins Manchester City

Jude Bellingham is highly sought after

Liverpool may be looking to make a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham come next summer.

The Reds will reportedly rival the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United for the Englishman next summer.

It will cost the Anfield side a fortune, as Dortmund have reportedly placed a €120 million price-tag on the English youngster.

Hence, Jurgen Klopp's side may have disregarded the potential signing of Kalvin Phillips with their eyes firmly placed on Bellingham.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 95 touches in opp. box

◉ 91 fouls won

◉ 65 passes into opp. box

◉ 55 take-ons completed

◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓

◉ 52 tackles made



The boy can do it all. @BellinghamJude Jude Bellingham was the only player during the 21/22 Bundesliga season to reach 40+ for each of the following:◉ 95 touches in opp. box◉ 91 fouls won◉ 65 passes into opp. box◉ 55 take-ons completed◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓◉ 52 tackles madeThe boy can do it all. @BellinghamJude Jude Bellingham was the only player during the 21/22 Bundesliga season to reach 40+ for each of the following:◉ 95 touches in opp. box◉ 91 fouls won◉ 65 passes into opp. box◉ 55 take-ons completed◉ 53 recoveries in def. ⅓◉ 52 tackles madeThe boy can do it all. 😤 https://t.co/Tr9Z0rY4m8

The Dortmund midfielder has been hugely impressive at Signal Iduna Park, recording 10 goals and 18 assists in 89 appearances.

He joined BvB from Birmingham City in 2020 for £22.5 million and is widely tipped to become one of Europe's top midfielders.

