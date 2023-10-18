Liverpool could use Reds star as secret weapon to gain advantage in attempt to sign Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich: Reports

According to German news outlet BILD (via SPORTbible), Liverpool could use Ryan Gravenberch as a secret weapon to lure Jamal Musiala away from Bayern Munich.

Musiala has established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe since making his senior debut for the Bavarians in 2020. The 20-year-old midfielder has scored 32 goals and registered 25 assists in 133 appearances across all competitions.

The Bayern Munich starlet has had the attention of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for a long time now. With his contract ending in 2026, the Reds are ready to make a move after Musiala's agents suspended talks for a new contract with the German outfit (via Christian Falk).

Talks over a new deal have reportedly stalled due to two factors. The first is due to Bayern's below-par form this season. Thomas Tuchel's men are currently third in the league with 17 points from seven games, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen. The second reason is that Musiala is worried about not having a guaranteed spot in the starting XI.

Several top clubs around Europe would be willing to make a move for Musiala but Liverpool could use Ryan Gravenberch to their advantage by convincing the former to jump ship. The Dutchman played alongside Musiala last season at Bayern, before joining the Reds this summer on Deadline Day.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip gives his verdict on Reds' start to the season

Liverpool center-back Joel Matip recently shared his thoughts on the Reds' start to the season, outlining his desire to win as many trophies as possible.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a decent start, losing just one game in 11 appearances in all competitions. They are fourth in the Premier League with 17 points from eight games and have been flawless in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League so far.

Matip, who has won six major trophies for the Reds, said (via Liverpool's official website):

"We have four competitions ahead of us and we want to be as successful as possible in all of them. We want to go for everything but what it will be at the end, nobody knows. Our focus is just on our next game and working hard to do as well as possible in it."

He added:

"Points-wise, our start to the season is not too bad but performances-wise over the 90-plus minutes we've not been completely where we want to be. At the end we have often turned it around and it's good to know that we still have the quality to do that. As a defender, though, I hope that we can keep some clean sheets and still win the games."

Liverpool will be back in action against Everton at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.