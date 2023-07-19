Liverpool waiting in the wings as European giants begin talks to sign PSG superstar Marco Verratti – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Marco Verratti's situation despite Atletico Madrid's recent advances to sign the midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Reds have amped up their hunt for a third midfield signing this summer of late as they are likely to lose both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. While the former is close to joining Al-Ettifaq for £10 million, the latter could move to Al-Ittihad following a £40 million bid.

According to L'Equipe, Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Verratti this summer with Atletico currently in pole position to snap him up. They are also set to face tough competition from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for the 2020 UEFA Euro winner's services.

Meanwhile, Los Rojiblancos are allegedly in direct contact with PSG over a deal to potentially sign the 30-year-old. They are yet to table a bid to snap up the Pescara youth product ahead of the next campaign.

Atletico Madrid are currently hoping to sign a midfielder as they have already sold Geoffrey Kondogbia to Marseille for £7 million. The La Liga giants are also likely to lose Saul Niguez and Marcos Llorente in the near future with both drawing interest from Saudi Arabia.

PSG, on the other hand, are willing to offload the 55-cap Italy international should a bid in the region of £70 million is lodged. Diego Simeone's outfit are keen to only proceed with their talks for the Liverpool target if they feel a deal could be made for a reasonable sum.

Verratti, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has been rumored to leave the Parc des Princes for the last few months. His agent, Rafael Pimenta, has reportedly been keen to get the player to consider his options after spending 11 seasons with the current Ligue 1 champions.

So far, the Italian midfield maestro has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 461 matches across all competitions for the Parisians, lifting a whopping 30 trophies.

Will PSG's Marco Verratti fit in at Liverpool?

Liverpool are expected to head into the upcoming 2023-24 season with a new-look midfield. Should both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave, they would be without six of their first-team central players from past season. The other earlier exits were James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Juventus loanee Arthur Melo.

With the Reds losing two of their established holding midfielders, they are believed to go for a like-for-like replacement. PSG's Marco Verratti, despite his ability, is not exactly a number six and would face competition from the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Alexis Mac Allister.

Hence, apart from the PSG star, Liverpool are reportedly monitoring a host of other midfielders. They have been linked with Romeo Lavia, Ryan Gravenberch, Kalvin Phillips and Emmanuel Kouadio Kone so far.

The Reds have signed Dominic Szaboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister from RB Leipzig and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively this summer.