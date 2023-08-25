Liverpool want ex-Manchester City star to replace Mohamed Salah after Al-Ittihad interest: Reports 

Liverpool could reportedly make a move for former Manchester City star Leroy Sane if they lose Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egyptian superstar is linked with a move to Al-Ittihad and as per Calciomercato, the Reds could receive €100 million for his transfer. The player, in turn, will pen a record three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The transfer hasn't materialized yet and it has been claimed that Liverpool don't want to sell Salah. But in the event of his exit, they have apparently earmarked Sane as one of the targets along with Juventus' Federico Chiesa (25) and Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old sensation Karim Adeyemi.

Sane (27) is the most experienced of the three names and is familiar with Premier League football — a competition he won twice with Manchester City. In total, the Germany international registered 39 goals and 46 assists in 135 games for the Cityzens during his four-year stay in England.

Sane left for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 for €52 million — €3 million more than what Manchester City paid Schalke 04 in 2016. The left-footed winger is known for his immaculate dribbling ability and pace and largely plays down the right flank.

Sane's profile is similar to Salah's in the sense that both like to cut inside on their stronger foot and make runs into the box. He still has two years left on his contract at Allianz Arena and it remains to be seen if Liverpool make a move for him before the September 1 deadline.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shoots down Mohamed Salah rumors

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was expectedly questioned on Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield earlier today (25 August) at his pre-match press conference.

The German tactician, however, shut down any rumors linking the club's fifth-highest goal-scorer of all time with an exit. He said, via the Guardian:

"We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.

"My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no."

Salah, 31, was overlooked by Klopp when he was picking the Reds' new captain and vice-captain this summer. He was also surprisingly taken off in the 77th minute of Liverpool's opening-day 1-1 league draw against Chelsea, leading Salah to give Klopp the cold shoulder on the touchline.