Liverpool are weighing up a move for player who turned down Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who turned down a move to rivals Manchester United last summer. The French midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with the Old Lady expires.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rabiot, 27, is preparing to leave the Allianz Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp's side keeping tabs on his situation. He is able to hold talks with clubs from abroad and sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside Serie A.

Juventus were hit by a 15-point deduction due to financial irregularities and false accounting. Rabiot faces the prospect of not playing European football next season, with his side 10th in the league.

He has featured 25 times across competitions, scoring six goals and contributing two assists. The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder could improve what has been a stagnating Liverpool midfield. An injury curse has hit Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are in the latter stages of their careers. The Merseysiders have Arthur Melo on loan from Juve, but he has a long-term injury.

Rabiot was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils were searching for a midfield acquisition and made their move for the Frenchman. However, he snubbed a transfer to Old Trafford due to his wage demands not being met. The Juve midfielder commented on the failed transfer to Erik ten Hag's side, saying:

"In the end, once it was clear I would not go to United, I focused straight back on Juventus to give everything I had. I didn't want people to doubt my commitment or to think that because I could have left for United, I would not care anymore."

Manchester United signed Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for £70 million following Rabiot's rejection. It's fair to say, the Red Devils don't regret their decision as he has been one of their most vital players this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United keeping tabs on Chelsea attacker Mason Mount

Mason Mount is on Liverpool and Manchester United's radar.

Mount's contract with Chelsea expires in 2024 and he has been in talks with the Blues over a new deal. However, he has rejected a £200,000 a week extension offer because he wants to be among the highest earners at Stamford Bridge, per ESPN.

The English forward has struggled somewhat for Graham Potter's side this season amid their disappointing campaign. He has scored three goals and contributed six assists in 31 games.

The aforementioned source reports that Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City are all on alert regarding Mount's situation. He is not pushing to leave the Blues, and new talks are expected. However, if Chelsea's patience wears thin, they may look to cash in on their English midfielder.

