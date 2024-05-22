Liverpool will reportedly be asked to pay £38m to sign their new manager Arne Slot's top transfer target Orkun Kokcu. According to Fotospor, the Dutch manager would like make the Turkish midfielder his first signing at the Reds.

Slot started his tenure at Eredivisie club Feyenoord in 2021 and had Orkun Kokcu in his squad. Kokcu started his senior career with the club in 2018 and continued till 2023, when he moved to Benfica.

Orkun Kokcu made 96 appearances under Arne Slot during their time together at Feyenoord, netting 21 goals and providing 14 assists.

As per A Bola, the Liga Portugal side will accept no less than £38m to sell the Turkish midfielder to Liverpool this summer. Orkun Kokcu and Arne Slot have reportedly stayed in the touch ever since the player made the move from Feyenoord to Benfica back in June 2023.

On May 20, Liverpool announced that Slot will formally take charge of the Reds on June 1, subject to a work permit. During his tenure at Feyenoord, the Dutchman led the club to the 2022–23 Eredivisie and the 2023–24 KNVB Cup.

Rafa Benitez provides advice to new Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has offered some advice to Arne Slot with respect to understanding the weight of expectations that come with the role at Anfield.

The Spaniard was in charge of the Reds from 2004 to 2010. He stated that despite his experience, Slot would need to learn swiftly about the club and the expectations from the club's manager. Rafa Benitez wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"No matter what you think you know, you have to learn quickly what it means to be the Liverpool manager. Every game you are expected to win. Then, if you are winning and playing well, there is an expectation that you will win by three goals."

Rafa Benitez led the Reds to their fifth Champions League title in 2005 and managed one of the strongest teams in Anfield history in 2008-2009. His squad included icons like Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano, Fernando Torres, and Steven Gerrard.