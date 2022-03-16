"Looked absolutely terrible" - Chris Waddle slams Manchester United star after Champions League exit

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Chris Waddle has criticized Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford for his performance against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (March 15).

The Red Devils produced an insipid display against Diego Simeone's side, which resulted in them losing the game 1-0 and being eliminated from Europe's premier club competition.

The two sides headed into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Manchester United produced a positive display in the first-half but were forced to rue their missed opportunities when Renan Lodi gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the 41st minute. Ralf Rangnick made a number of substitutions in the second half in the hope that his side would be able to produce an equalizer.

United, however, produced a disappointing performance in the second half and were unable to find a way past Atletico's defense. Marcus Rashford was introduced as a second-half substitute, but failed to make an impact on the game. Waddle has slammed the 24-year-old for his 'terrible' performance.

"Marcus Rashford looked absolutely terrible when he came on. Why do they keep playing him when he doesn't want to be there, supposedly?", Chris Waddle told BBC Sport.

Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's best players in recent years. He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

The forward missed the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign due to a shoulder injury. Since returning to action, the England international has looked a shadow of his former self.

He has scored just five goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances in all competitions for United this season. Rashford has struggled to adapt to the 'high intensity' style of football Ralf Rangnick is trying to implement at Old Trafford.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Rashford with every kick of the ball in advanced positions has just given the ball away and killed our attacks.



No words. Rashford with every kick of the ball in advanced positions has just given the ball away and killed our attacks.No words.

Marcus Rashford could seek a move away from Manchester United this summer

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Reports suggest Marcus Rashford could seek a move away from Old Trafford this summer after enduring one of the most difficult seasons of his career. The Manchester United star is believed to be keen to leave the club and rejuvenate his career elsewhere.

French giants PSG are believed to be interested in signing Rashford. The French giants view the United forward as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is widely expected to run down his deal with the club.

GOAL @goal Marcus Rashford was considered by PSG last summer if Kylian Mbappe forced his way to Real Madrid - according to @FabrizioRomano Marcus Rashford was considered by PSG last summer if Kylian Mbappe forced his way to Real Madrid - according to @FabrizioRomano 👀 https://t.co/yqNFWQb9bW

Mbappe reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has been PSG's talisman this season, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions for the club. The Ligue 1 giants must sign an adequate replacement for Mbappe if he leaves the club at the end of the season.

PSG could sign Marcus Rashford for a bargain price this summer as his contract with Manchester United is set to expire in 2023.

Edited by Parimal