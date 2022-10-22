Luis Campos takes charge of PSG superstar Lionel Messi's contract talks - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have brought out the big guns to take charge of Lionel Messi's contract talks, as per Le10Sport (h/t Get French Football News).

The Argentina icon joined the French club in the summer of 2021 and put pen to paper on a two-year deal. However, he is yet to renew those terms and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

In a bid to tie him down to a new contract, PSG's de-facto sporting director Luis Campos has directly taken charge of contract talks. Messi is being paid €30 million per year in wages, which could create complications with Financial Fairplay regulations (FFP) if he renews his contract on those terms.

The Ligue 1 giants, after all, house some of the world's best-paid players such as Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. Moreover, Mauro Icardi, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Leandro Paredes could add to their wage bill if they return from their loan spells at the end of the campaign.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

6 goals

9 assists Lionel Messi in 11 Ligue 1 games for PSG.6 goals9 assists Lionel Messi in 11 Ligue 1 games for PSG. 🇦🇷⚽️ 6 goals🎯 9 assists https://t.co/4BPbTinzKy

Given Messi's importance - on and off the pitch - it is safe to presume that PSG could use every tactic in the book to ensure his stay beyond 2024. The Argentine has also been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are eager to facilitate a reunion with arguably the club's best player in history. However, it remains to be seen if they will have the financial prowess to onboard his potential monetary demands.

Barca spent €137 million this summer after activating four economic levers. A potential exit from the UEFA Champions League group stage this season could create a lot of financial strain on the club.

Lionel Messi is arguably PSG's most important player this season

Messi is having a world-class campaign at PSG under manager Christophe Galtier. He has registered nine goals and 10 assists in 15 games across competitions and won the Ligue 1 'Player of the Month' award for September.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Imagine if Messi's 1000th game is the World Cup final Imagine if Messi's 1000th game is the World Cup final 👀 https://t.co/8G1LN2wYLp

The 35-year-old's incredible longevity and quality make him an asset for any team. Apart from his goals and assists, the Argentine's link-up play remains mesmeric.

If PSG are to win the Champions League title for the first time in the near future, Messi will undoubtedly play an important role in it. Hence, one can expect the Paris-based giants to go all-out to ensure Messi doesn't leave next year.

