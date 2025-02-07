Luis Enrique asks Nasser Al-Khelaifi to get in touch with agent of 21-year-old Barcelona star as PSG plot €40 million transfer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique wants to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard has been in and out of the first team under Hansi Flick this season, but remains highly rated at Camp Nou.

Lopez has registered four goals and five assists from 24 games across competitions this season for the Catalans. However, only nine of them have been starts, with Pedro, Gavi, and Dani Olmo all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 21-year-old was also linked with an exit from Barcelona in the winter transfer window, with PSG among the clubs touted as a possible destination. It now appears that a move to Paris could still materialize for the youngster.

Enrique is reportedly a fan of his countryman and believes he can be a good fit at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish manager has reportedly requested PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi to contact the player's representatives to discuss a deal.

Lopez is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029, so the Catalans will have the upper hand in any negotiations. The Parisians are said to be willing to offer €40m to prise the young midfielder away from the LaLiga giants.

That proposal could entice Barcelona, who reportedly remain in financial difficulties. The Catalans are well-stocked in the middle of the park, so they could be tempted to let Lopez go this summer.

Will Barcelona move for a Bayern Munich midfielder this year?

Barcelona remain heavily linked with a Bosman move for Joshua Kimmich ahead of the summer. The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Kimmich has been outstanding for the Bavarians over the years and remains a key figure under Vincent Kompany. The 28-year-old has registered one goal and nine assists from 31 games across competitions this season, all of which were starts.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich director Max Eberl admitted that he cannot wait forever for Kimmich.

“Of course, we know we cannot wait forever, but we want to give Joshua some time and allow him to fully consider whether Bayern is the club he wants to continue with. I do not want to have to convince a player to sign a contract; I want him to do so with full conviction,” said Eberl.

Kimmich's reported€375,000 per week wages at the Allianz Arena could pose a problem for Barcelona.

