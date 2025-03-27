Luis Enrique and Ousmane Dembele put pressure on PSG board to sign Barcelona star: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique and attacker Ousmane Dembele have reportedly asked the club to sign Barcelona midfielder Gavi. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the duo want the club to sign the Spaniard this summer.

The energetic Gavi made his debut for the senior Barca squad back when Enrique was manager, while also sharing the dressing room with Dembele. The 20-year-old came up through the famed La Masia academy and was also handed his first national team call-up by Enrique.

However, injuries have forced the midfielder to miss considerable time across recent seasons. He has also seemingly fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona under new manager Hansi Flick.

The German tactician has largely turned to the likes of Pedri, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong for the three midfield positions. The Spaniard has seen just 917 minutes of action in 26 games across all competitions, collecting two goals and three assists, this term.

Thus, La Blaugrana could be convinced to sell him, but would certainly command a high transfer fee, something that could boost their precarious financial situation.

PSG already boast one of the most talented and exciting midfield trios in world football. Vitinha has excelled over the past few seasons for them, while academy product Warren Zaire-Emery has also been impressive. Further, the addition of Joao Neves in the summer for a hefty transfer fee means Les Parisiens may decide not to make an offer for Gavi.

Barcelona hope to entice star with new contract amidst interest from PSG: Reports

De Jong could be on the move.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offer a new contract to midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to Spanish outlet Sport, La Blaugrana are keen on tying down the Dutch star, who is set to enter the last year of his current deal with the side.

This comes amidst interest from PSG, who have been monitoring his situation over the past year. A few Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, also have him on their radar, according to the report.

Barcelona are looking to offer him a new deal that would see a release clause in the range of €80 million added to it. After struggling for fitness early in the season, he has become a key player for Hansi Flick, scoring twice and setting up one more in 29 appearances across all competitions.

