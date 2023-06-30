Luis Enrique wants ex-Chelsea star at PSG next season - Reports

According to Relevo, Luis Enrique wants former Chelsea loanee Joao Felix at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next season. Felix spent half a season on loan at London from Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese made 20 appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals. However, he looks unlikely to return to Chelsea on a permanent transfer or another loan in 2023-24 as Mauricio Pochettino looks to regroup the team.

Enrique, on the other hand, is set to take over as the new PSG manager from Christophe Galtier. Lionel Messi has already left the club. Hence, the team needs attacking reinforcement.

While they have already signed Marco Asensio, Felix could prove to be a great addition to the team. The Portuguese is still an Atletico Madrid player. He has so far made 131 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

Felix's is contracted with the Madrid club until 2027. The Parisians might need to shell out a fee of €100 million or more to sign Felix from Atleti.

Napoli legend said that Victor Osimhen won't join Chelsea or PSG

Victor Osimhen is one of the top strikers in the world at the moment. The Nigerian was the main man in Napoli's attack as they won the Serie A in 2022-23 under Luciano Spaletti.

Osimhen has become the subject of interest of top European clubs with his performances for Napoli. The Nigerian has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and PSG.

However, former Napoli star Salvatore Bagni provided a worrying update for the two clubs, telling Tutto Napoli:

"Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there. He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play in the Champions League. Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams."

Osimhen showed this past season that he is one of the top strikers in the world at the moment. Hence, any interested party would need to break the bank for him. The 24-year-old is expected to cost around €150 million.

