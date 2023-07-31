Luis Enrique wants to lure Barcelona superstar to PSG in 2024 after Ousmane Dembele signing: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is already eyeing a move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi after completing the transfer for Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Les Parisiens are reportedly close to landing Dembele, who currently has a €50 million release clause. The player himself has already said yes to a move to Parc des Princes and has agreed to a five-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Dembele is currently seen as a cheaper replacement for club forward Kylian Mbappe, whose future is already up in the air and could be heading out of PSG this summer.

The 26-year-old French winger could also join a list of Barcelona players who have signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent seasons. Notably, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Dani Alves.

Meanwhile, PSG are believed to still be keen on knocking on Barca's door, but this time next summer, as Enrique has identified Spanish midfielder Gavi as a transfer target.

El Nacional reports that PSG would love to jump at the opportunity to add Gavi to their ranks in 2024 and would be willing to tempt Barca with an offer. The French club could exploit Barca's financial issues as an opportunity to make a move for Gavi, thus allowing the Blaugranas to have cash to strengthen other areas of their squad.

It is also revealed, according to El Nacional, that the 18-year-old Spaniard could be threatened by the presence of new signing IIkay Gundogan in the Barcelona squad. The German is expected to play a key role for Xavi Hernandez's side next season after securing a move from Manchester City.

As such, this could possibly have a negative impact on Gavi's playing time at Barcelona next season. It will be interesting to see if Paris Saint-Germain will succeed in their attempt to land the highly rated Spanish midfield maestro.

Gavi ended the 2022–23 football campaign with a combined total of 48 appearances across all competitions. He also scored three goals while also registering six assists for Xavi's side, making him one of the club's most reliable players.

Xavi Hernandez reveals PSG-linked player is happy at Barcelona

RC Celta v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Spanish giants Barca are currently on the verge of losing star player Ousamen Dembele this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly close to signing the winger.

Fabrizio broke the news that Dembele has given the green light for a return to France after verbally agreeing to a five-year deal. His €50 million release clause is also reportedly set to be activated by PSG, as per Fabrizio.

Meanwhile, head coach Xavi is still very optimistic that Dembele will stay put at Camp Nou, as he stressed that the winger looks very happy at Barca.

In his words (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We don’t know what will happen in the transfer market. I see him happy at Barça, but in the end it’s the player’s decision. If there is something, he will let us know.”