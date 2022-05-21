Major update on 25-year-old Manchester United player's proposed move to Premier League club - Reports

Newcastle United are not close to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, contrary to claims, according to Luke Edwards of The Daily Telegraph.

Henderson has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford this season, with David de Gea cementing his place as the Red Devils' number 1. The 25-year-old has made just three appearances across all competitions for the side this term.

The lack of regular action has led to speculation about Henderson's future at Manchester United ahead of the summer. Newcastle, who attempted to sign the goalkeeper on loan in January, remain keen on acquiring his services.

It recently emerged that the Magpies are stepping up their efforts to sign Henderson. The Manchester Evening News then claimed on Thursday that Eddie Howe's side are closing in on the England international's signing.

However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to the aforementioned source. Providing an update on Henderson's proposed move to Newcastle, The Daily Telegraph journalist Edwards wrote on Twitter:

"Newcastle will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon."

Luke Edwards @LukeEdwardsTele #nufc will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon #nufc will not be signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson anytime soon

The Manchester Evening News report claimed that Henderson was in Newcastle for talks on Wednesday. It was said that negotiations revolved around a loan deal, while a permanent transfer has not been ruled out.

However, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Manchester United goalkeeper following Edwards' latest update.

Newcastle boss Howe addresses links with Manchester United goalkeeper Henderson

Howe was asked about Henderson during his press conference ahead of Newcastle's Premier League match against Burnley on Sunday. The Englishman claimed that the Magpies are not close to signing 'anybody'. He said:

"We’re not close to signing anybody at this moment at time. We’re not at any advanced stage with that".

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Newcastle want Henderson but there's still nothing agreed with Manchester United, not even on the formula. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Dean Henderson deal: "We’re not close to signing anybody at this moment at time. We’re not at any advanced stage with that".Newcastle want Henderson but there's still nothing agreed with Manchester United, not even on the formula. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on Dean Henderson deal: "We’re not close to signing anybody at this moment at time. We’re not at any advanced stage with that". ⚪️ #NUFC Newcastle want Henderson but there's still nothing agreed with Manchester United, not even on the formula.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle hold genuine interest in the former Sheffield United loan star. However, the Italian journalist backed Edwards' claim by insisting that the Magpies are yet to strike a deal with Manchester United.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just around the corner and Henderson will be hopeful of earning a place in Gareth Southgate's England team. However, he will have to earn regular playing time to have a chance of making it to the Three Lions squad.

Henderson could thus seek a move away from the Red Devils at the end of the season. While there have been contradictory reports about a proposed move to Newcastle, St. James' Park is likely to be an option for him this summer.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer