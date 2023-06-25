Manchester City aiming to sign PSG superstar after completing deals for Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly keen to snap up Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi after finalizing Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol's signings this summer.

The Cityzens are in the market to strengthen their squad in a number of positions despite completing a prestigious treble last campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly expected to announce Kovacic's arrival from Chelsea in the coming days. They have already completed the Croatian's medical tests ahead of a potential deal worth up to £30 million, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also agreed personal terms with Gvardiol, who has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig for quite a while. They have lodged a bid of £77 million plus add-ons to sign the centre-back, as per Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to MARCA, City have expressed an interest in signing Hakimi as an apt replacement for Kyle Walker. They are expected to lose their right-back to Bayern Munich in a £15 million deal this summer.

Hakimi, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Parc des Princes, could prove to be a great signing for the Cityzens should he leave PSG. He would cement himself as a vital starter in the right-back role.

Overall, the 62-cap Morocco international has scored nine goals and laid out 12 assists in 80 games across competitions for PSG.

Furthermore, Manchester City are also willing to sell Joao Cancelo, who allegedly had a fallout with Guardiola earlier this January. They are said to hold talks with Arsenal and Barcelona in the future.

PSG star's agent opens up on his future

Speaking to Sky Sports, football agent Rafaela Pimenta shed light on PSG star Marco Verratti's future at the Parc des Princes. She said:

"Let's not mess around. The window hasn't even opened yet. And I don't want to say too much. There's decisions to be made and his future is still unclear. It's early, we still need 2-3 weeks to figure out what to do."

Verratti, 30, has established himself as one of the world's best midfielders over the past decade. He has lifted 30 trophies at PSG so far, making 416 appearances across all competitions for them.

Of late, the 54-cap Italy international has been rumored to be keen to depart the Ligue 1 champions. He is said to be unhappy after being subjected to verbal abuse during a fan protest last month, as per RMC Sport.

