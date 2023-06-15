Manchester City ask for PSG midfielder in exchange for Bernardo Silva: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly asked for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Warren Zaire-Emery in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Bernardo Silva in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Zaire-Emery, 17, has emerged as one of the best midfield prospects over the past season. He broke through into his boyhood club's first-team plans after making his debut last August, contributing to their Ligue 1 glory in the process.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with passing and work-rate, the France U19 international proved himself with a string of mature performances under boss Christophe Galtier. He started 10 of his 31 appearances last term.

Due to his untapped potential, Zaire-Emery has caught the eye of Manchester City ahead of the upcoming season.

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Manchester City have queried about the midfielder's availability to the Parisians. They are keen to rope the player in as part of an exchange deal, which will see Silva move to Paris.

However, despite PSG's long-standing interest in Silva, they are reportedly unwilling to let go of their teenager this summer.

Zaire-Emery, who joined the Parisians' academy in 2014, has a contract until June 2025 at the Parc des Princes. He could be offered a new deal in the near future to ward off interest from other clubs, as per the aforementioned report.

PSG least pleased with Kylian Mbappe's decision, as per Ben Jacobs

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe recently made headlines after reportedly sending a letter to his team, informing them about his decision to not extend his deal beyond 2024. In his Caught Offside column, journalist Ben Jacobs wrote:

"PSG intend to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if a new deal isn't agreed. The news puts Real Madrid on red alert, although their plan has always been to move in the summer of 2024. We now have to wait to see if that changes."

Shedding light on the Ligue 1 champions' frustration with the 24-year-old attacker's decision, Jacobs continued:

"The French club are fuming with the manner in which they received the news. The letter was leaked to the media before they saw it. There was no need from Mbappe to confirm his decision. Contractually, he had until July 31 to trigger the extension. Had he not done so, then the option would have been automatically removed on August 1."

Jacobs also stated that the Parisians are upset with the player and are now willing to sell him this summer, adding:

"PSG are not sure if the letter is simply a tactic... but they are upset with the manner in which it was released and quite prepared to sell the player if an offer comes in, and he indicates he won't extend. Mbappe is highly valued, and the club really want him to stay. Nasser Al-Khelaifi won't tolerate any games... they will sell if they have to."

PSG are willing to listen to offers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in the region of £129 million, as per ESPN.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 games for the French champions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes