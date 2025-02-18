Manchester City aware of interest in star midfielder from clubs in Spain and Saudi Arabia - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are aware of interest in Bernardo Silva's services from clubs in Spain, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia. Silva joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has been an integral part of the club’s successes in the past few seasons.

However, Manchester City’s poor run of form in the ongoing season has coincided with the player’s dip in form. He has made 34 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Pep Guardiola’s side made a few signings in the winter transfer window and Silva could fall down the pecking order as a result. The Portuguese midfielder was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s last match, a 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Silva's contract with the Cityzens will run out in the summer of 2026 and they could consider cashing in on the midfielder this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

As per the abovementioned source, City will initiate a discussion with Bernardo Silva in the off-season about his future at the Etihad Stadium. Apart from Silva, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Manchester City prepare big offer for former Real Madrid midfielder admired by Pep Guardiola – Reports

Manchester City are reportedly showing a keen interest in former Real Madrid midfielder Nico Paz. The Argentine midfielder joined Como from Real Madrid's reserve team RM Castilla last summer and has been a huge revelation since he moved to the Serie A side.

Under the tutelage of Cesc Fàbregas, he has scored six goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances. According to Fichajes, Manchester City have their sights set on Nico Paz, and manager Pep Guardiola is personally interested in the player.

While City could easily afford Nico Paz, they could face competition in their bid for the player as Real Madrid are reportedly willing to bring him back to the Bernabeu. Besides, the player has openly expressed his interest in returning to Los Blancos.

