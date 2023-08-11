Manchester City close to finalizing move for Belgium international after European giants close door on transfer target: Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais after being denied the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

According to RMC Sports' Fabrice Hawkins, City were interested in signing Coman as they sought a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. However, the higher-ups at Bayern closed the door on the Frenchman heading to the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side have now moved on to Doku and a deal is close between the two clubs. It is set to be the most expensive transfer in Rennes' history and the 21-year-old looks set to become a Cityzen in due course.

The treble winners had also held an interest in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but he has an agreement with Chelsea. Doku is the attacker who looks set to become Mahrez's replacement at the Etihad.

The Belgian winger impressed at Roazhon Park last season, bagging seven goals and four assists in 35 games across competitions. He is also starting to earn a consistent place in the Belgium national team, earning 14 caps with two goals to date.

Doku is a pacey attacker who is comfortable with both feet and is a superb dribbler. He has plenty of tricks in his arsenal and is good at keeping possession which bodes well for Guardiola.

There has been an indication of how much Doku will cost Manchester City. However, The Telegraph reports he is valued by the Ligue 1 club between €50 million (£43.18 million) and €60 million (£51.82 million).

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Riyad Mahrez after his Manchester City departure

Pep Guardiola lauded Riyad Mahrez after his exit.

Mahrez ended a five-year stay at the Etihad earlier this summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. He leaves Manchester City as a five-time Premier League champion, two-time FA Cup winner, three-time League Cup winner, and now UEFA Champions League winner.

Guardiola sent the Algerian a special message after he departed the Cityzens for the Middle East. He told the club's official website:

“Our relationship was with incredible respect. It is not easy to replace this kind of player. He doesn't feel the pressure he is a guy who has to play every single day to be happy."

Mahrez, 32, is joining Al-Ahli during the latter stages of his career. He made 236 appearances for City, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists. Guardiola understands why the veteran winger has decided to depart:

“I understand completely (his decision to leave). I know how tough it was to not play in the FA Cup final and Champions League finals. It was really good to work with him. Really nice. I learned a lot."

The Algeria international arrived at the Etihad from Leicester City in 2018. He became a fan favorite while at Manchester City and is regarded as one of the Premier League's greatest wingers.