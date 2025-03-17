Manchester City consider launching move to sign 27-year-old goalkeeper with €60 million price tag: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly set to make an offer to sign Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio this summer. The 27-year-old's current contract with the Italian outfit runs until June 2029.

Di Gregorio joined Juventus on an initial loan deal from AC Monza in the summer of 2024. The Serie A side are reportedly obligated to make the move permanent with an additional €13.5 million. However, the obligation-to-buy option has yet to be formally activated.

The Italian shot-stopper has been impressive in his first season, maintaining 15 clean sheets in 34 appearances across competitions for the Old Lady.

According to Tutto Juve (h/t Sport Witness), Manchester City are interested in signing Michele Di Gregorio as a replacement for Ederson this summer. The Brazilian goalkeeper's contract is set to end in June 2026, with no reports of a renewal. However, there have yet to be formal negotiations between Manchester City and Juventus at this point.

The aforementioned report suggests that Juventus consider Di Gregorio an essential part of their project and that the club does not want to offload him. The Serie A giants will only consider selling him if there are offers worth €60 million or more this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City would reportedly be willing to shell out the said amount if their interest peaks in the goalkeeper.

Manchester City are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga: Reports

In an interview on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke reported that Manchester City are keen on securing the services of Eduardo Camavinga.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's side and has contributed one goal and two assists in 27 appearances across competitions this season.

Camavinga is a versatile player who can play both as a pivot and central midfielder while also showing defensive qualities. This makes him a perfect candidate to reinforce the Manchester City midfield, which Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen this summer.

However, signing Eduardo Camavinga will not be an easy operation for the Sky Blues. The aforementioned report suggests that Real Madrid will demand at least £70 million for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos consider him an integral part of the squad, especially since they too lack enough force in the midfield since Toni Kroos's retirement.

Eduardo Camavinga's current deal at Real Madrid runs until June 2029, so City will have to shell out a lucrative amount to secure his services. However, things could be easier if the Frenchman himself pushed for a move to the Etihad Stadium.

