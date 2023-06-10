Manchester City fan stretchered out of stadium after collapsing in the stands during Champions League final: Reports

A Manchester City fan was reportedly stretchered out of Ataturk Stadium during the Champions League final between the Premier League club and Inter Milan.

I newspaper (via The Daily Mail) reports that medical staff attended to the fan who appeared to collapse. They provided oxygen during their treatment of the individual.

Supporters that were at the scene are said to have shouted urgently for medical attention. The incident took place during the first half of the Champions League final. There has been no comment from the Cityzens over the incident nor an update about the fan's condition.

Manchester City are playing against Inter with the score currently sitting at 1-0 to the Premier League club in the second half. However, the final has been marred by the alleged fan's collapse.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne forced off during the first half of the Champions League final

De Bruyne picked up a knock in the first half.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in the first half of the final. The midfielder went down with an issue and couldn't continue.

The Belgian was replaced by Phil Foden and he trudged off wearing a face of frustration. It echoed comparisons to the 2021 final when De Bruyne was injured in the first half against Chelsea.

His absence was felt as the west Londoners went on to beat Guardiola's men 1-0. However, that wasn't the case on this occasion as City are leading the Nerazzurri. They are on the brink of becoming European champions and treble winners.

Manchester City have already won the Premier League and the FA Cup this season. De Bruyne has been key, scoring 10 goals and providing 31 assists in 49 games across competitions.

The Belgian is still awaiting Champions League glory as he is yet to win Europe's elite club competition during his career. He is regarded as one of European football's greatest midfielders and his performances this season merit a winners medal.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that De Bruyne needs Champions League glory to cement his legacy as one of the greatest European midfielders. He said:

"He just needs that Champions League, and he needs to be the man who wins it for them. Then he can go right up there with Iniesta, Xavi, Modric."

De Bruyne joined City in 2015 from VfL Wolfsburg. He has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and five League Cups.

