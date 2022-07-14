Manchester City could hijack Barcelona's move for 19-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester City could be looking to hijack Barcelona's move for Las Palmas youngster Alberto Moleiro, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Moleiro, 19, is being touted as one of Spain's future stars, having earned comparisons to Barcelona's current midfield prodigy Pedri.

The Catalan giants are said to be admirers of the Las Palmas youngster and have reportedly made a €8-10 million offer for the 19-year-old. Personal terms are yet to be agreed between Barca and the Moleiro. The midfielder is keen to follow in the footsteps of Pedri, who like Moleiro was brought up in the Canary Islands.

However, if an agreement over personal terms can't be found, this brings Manchester City into the equation.

City are being touted with a move for the Las Palmas wonderkid, who impressed last season, making 38 appearances while scoring three goals.

Moleiro can play a variety of positions, having played as a left winger, right winger and attacking midfielder last campaign. He has already earned eight international caps for the Spanish U-19 national side and is seemingly on his way to becoming one of the nation's future gems.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may be looking to pip his former employers to the signing of Moleiro, who has four years left on his current deal with Las Palmas.

Barcelona targeting Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is another Barca midfield target.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer as speculation grows over Frenkie de Jong's future.

Reports claim that Barca president Joan Laporta has met with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential move for the Portuguese star. Silva reportedly wants to leave City and has told the Premier League club of his wishes.

However, his potential arrival at the Nou Camp hinges on De Jong's proposed exit to Manchester United.

There are still hurdles for the Blaugrana to cross in offloading De Jong, with the player keen to remain at the club.

Meanwhile, their pursuit of Silva will be costly as he will reportedly cost around €100 million. This is problematic as Barcelona's current financial situation continues to look bleak.

De Jong's exit is believed to be how the La Liga giants will look to sanction a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

If Silva does arrive in Catalonia, he may join Alberto Moleiro as Barca boss Xavi Hernandez looks to boost his midfield.

