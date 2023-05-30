Manchester City identify 27-year-old PSG midfielder as potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly earmarked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

According to Don Balon (via El Nacional), Ruiz, 27, is on City's radar as the search for a replacement for Gundogan. The German midfielder looks set to leave the Etihad when his contract expires in June.

Ruiz arrived at PSG from Napoli last summer for €23 million and the Spaniard was regarded as an excellent ball-playing midfielder. However, he has struggled to earn a consistent starting place in Christophe Galtier's lineup this season. He has scored three goals and contributed as many assists in 37 appearances across competitions. A move for Ruiz could cost City around €30 million.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to bolster his squad that may enter the summer transfer window as treble winners. They will also be intent on replacing Gundogan should he leave as he has been vital for the Cityzens. He captained the side to the Premier League title, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 49 matches.

Ruiz has four years left on his contract with PSG, hence they will be after a good sum of money for his signature. He is also an established Spanish international, earning 16 caps for La Roja.

PSG's Neymar is keen on joining Manchester United

Neymar's future with PSG is in doubt.

PSG are set to for a busy summer of ins and outs with a rebuild required following a frustrating season. One player who could depart the Parc des Princes is Neymar. The 31-year-old has endured a volatile relationship with the club's fans and fitness issues have plagued his time at the club.

According to L'Equipe, Neymar desires a move to Manchester United, who are expected to bolster their attack. The Brazilian reportedly only sees himself playing at Old Trafford or continuing with the Parisians in the 2023-24 campaign.

Foot Mercato add to this report by crediting Neymar's potential move to the Red Devils to his association with Qatar. Sheikh Jassim is in the running to become the Premier League club's new owner and this may be key in the Brazilian's potential transfer.

Neymar is valued by Transfermarkt at €70 million and he was in fine form this season before an ankle injury that required surgery. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will make their interest concrete. There have been murmurs that Erik ten Hag's side would rather a loan deal than a permanent one.

