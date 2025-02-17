Manchester City identify Kevin de Bruyne successor but face stern competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly identified Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target Florian Wirtz as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne. The German was key to Bayer Leverkusen's incredibly successful 2023-24 campaign.

Florian Wirtz is a versatile midfielder who is often compared to the legendary playmakers of the world. The German was a part of Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten run to win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal last season, while also reaching the Europa League finals. The 21-year-old has recorded an overall 56 goals and 62 assists in 187 appearances across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to revamp his squad after a disappointing season so far. One of their key players, Kevin De Bruyne's future is uncertain with his contract set to expire in June 2025. With no renewal agreement in place, the Sky Blues are reportedly eyeing Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement for the 34-year-old superstar.

However, Wirtz's signing will not be an easy operation for Manchester City with tough competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Real Madrid will seek to bolster their midfield this summer, especially after Toni Kroos' departure and speculation about Luka Modric's future.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are also eyeing a move for the Germany international and could tempt him to team up with his compatriot Jamal Musiala at the club. Bayer Leverkusen reportedly values Florian Wirtz at more than £85 million, making it an expensive move for any rival.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester City star Phil Foden: Reports

According to Football 365, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Manchester City star Phil Foden. The Sky Blues are open to listening to offers around a reported €150 million for the Englishman since a dip in his form.

Foden was named the Premier League Best Player of the Season in the 2023-24 campaign, which also marked Man City's fourth league title in a row. However, the Englishman has not been at his best this season with 10 goals and five assists in 32 outings across competitions.

Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to part ways with Phil Foden this summer, alongside other veteran stars such as Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva. Foden's sale could also help with the signing of Florian Wirtz.

Phil Foden is an interesting prospect for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for similar reasons that account for their interest in Florian Wirtz. Both teams could benefit from bolstering their midfield and Foden could add to their playmaking. A move to the Bernabeu would also reunite Foden with his compatriot Jude Bellingham.

