Manchester City keen on signing Bundesliga attacking sensation previously wanted by Chelsea: Reports 

By Sattyik Sarkar
Modified Mar 03, 2025 14:29 GMT
Manchester City are reportedly interested in adding Bundesliga attacking sensation Michael Olise to their squad. A report in Fichajes.net claims City boss Pep Guardiola himself wants the Bayern Munich forward in his contingent.

Michael Olise has become one of the top sensations across the footballing vertical in recent years. His performances at Crystal Palace attracted interest from Bayern Munich and he has shined for the Bavarians this season.

A winger who is also adept in adjusting to a No.10 role, Olise is excellent in one-versus-one situations. He has 25 goal contributions (13 goals, 12 assists) in 36 outings this season.

His ability to play in any part of the attacking third is something that Guardiola wants from his players up front. The Spaniard always prefers dynamic and technical players who fit well into his system.

However, Olise, who was once a potential target for Chelsea, has a contract that runs till the summer of 2029 with Bayern Munich. If Manchester City really want to acquire his services, they would have to put a top-notch offer on Bayern's table, which will compel the Bavarians to sit down and negotiate.

The attacking depth of Manchester City and how Olise would fit

The Cityzens have some top players decorating their frontline. A prolific goal-scorer like Erling Haaland, marauding wingers like Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden and Savinho, and a budding centre forward like Oscar Bobb comprise their attacking third.

Although Jack Grealish is currently injured, he is also a player who can create a difference when it matters. Since Guardiola likes versatile players in his frontline, Michael Olise can solve many problems.

Firstly, he can be a top-notch replacement for Kevin De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva, who are aging. The Belgian midfielder is 33 while the Portuguese playmaker is 30. Olise, at 23, can be a potential long-term replacement for either of the two.

As the Frenchman is primarily a winger he can also fill in for Jack Grealish or Savinho or Doku. Since his impact at Bayern Munich has been immense, City might consider Olise a first-team player rather than someone who'll create a difference from the bench.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
