Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rejected chance to sign PSG superstar Neymar as part of swap deal: Reports

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar this summer, according to Le Parisien (via Le 10 Sport).

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal in 2017, has been linked with leaving the Parisians in the ongoing transfer window. The Ligue 1 champions were allegedly hoping to cash in on him last month, but things have settled down now.

The star forward has had a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season, registering five goals and three assists in three appearances across competitions for the French giants

As per the aforementioned report, PSG offered the Brazilian to Manchester City last month as part of a potential swap deal involving Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. Le Parisien added that Guardiola was against the idea of signing the former Barca star.

The report further linked Neymar with a move to the United States as well. Meanwhile, GFFN recently reported that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe wants the club to cut ties with the Brazilian so he can lead the line alongside Lionel Messi.

Earlier last month, Neymar opened up about his immediate future during a pre-season post-match interview. He said (via ESPN):

"I still want to stay at the club. The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone. People speak too much because they can do nothing else. They know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I love playing football, I'm happy."

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, Neymar has featured in 147 matches in all competitions for the club, registering 105 goals and 63 assists.

The Parisians will next lock horns with Lille in their third Ligue 1 fixture of the season at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, August 21.

Guardiola rubbished rumors of City wanting Neymar

After rumors linking Neymar to Manchester City emerged last month, Guardiola clarified the air, saying:

"I'm so sorry for Le Parisien but it's not true. I'm sorry for them because the information they were leaked was false."

The Spaniard continued:

"Neymar is an incredible player and, with the information I have, an incredibly nice guy. So leave him calm, let him express the huge talent he has in Paris alongside [Lionel] Messi and all the big stars they have."

Manchester City have made four signings this summer. They roped in Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, and Stefan Ortega.

