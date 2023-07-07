Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Southampton this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cityzens are set to receive £11 million for the 19-year-old midfielder who only made a single senior appearance for them. He joined the club's academy in 2011 and has represented Manchester City at every major youth level.

Southampton are bracing themselves to lose James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the coming weeks. The Englishman is valued at £40 million and has drawn interest from Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham United.

The Reds are also keen on Lavia, for whom the Saints want £50 million in transfer fees. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have also shown interest in the Belgium international but a bid is yet to arrive.

Charles could get respectable playing time for Southampton's senior team considering they will play in the Championship next season. He has already won six senior caps for Northern Ireland and is a highly versatile defensive player.

Charles largely plays as a defensive midfielder but can and has played as a centre-back and right-back on numerous occasions in the past. City, meanwhile, want a buy-back and sell-on clause included in his contract, just like they did with Lavia last summer.

It is worth mentioning that the Saints have already signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Josh McNamara from Manchester City on a two-year permanent deal.

Rodri says Manchester City 'deserved' treble glory

Rodri is the reason why Kalvin Phillips and Shea Charles cannot be optimistic about their first-team chances at Manchester City.

The Spaniard arrived four years ago at the Etihad and has since seamlessly succeeded Fernandinho as the club's first-choice defensive midfielder. During that time, he has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 207 games for the Sky Blues.

Rodri was a crucial part of Manchester City's historic treble-winning team last season. He featured in 56 games across competitions as Pep Guardiola's side became only the second English team to win the treble.

Rodri scored the only goal of the game as City beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final last month. After the game, in comments published by the club's official website earlier this month, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder said:

"We made history. We also deserved it because it wasn’t an easy year. [There were] ups and downs, ups and downs and lots of doubts... We made history, not only for the Champions League but with the Treble. We made history in England and in Europe and that was the step we needed to raise City to a top team."

Rodri, 27, still has four years left on his contract with the Manchester-based giants.

Poll : 0 votes