Manchester City monitoring ex-Chelsea star with one eye on naming him as successor to Pep Guardiola as head coach at Etihad: Reports

Manchester City are keeping tabs on former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, Il Messaggero reports. The defending Premier League champions are on the lookout for potential long-term replacements despite offering a new deal to Guardiola in November 2024.

Ad

Pep Guardiola appears fallible for the first time this season after tasting unprecedented success throughout his career as a manager. He won league titles in Spain, Germany, and England, most notably leading Manchester City to four successive Premier League titles.

Cesc Fabregas has been identified as a candidate of interest, as per the aforementioned report. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is doing a commendable job with Serie A outfit Como, having led them to the top-flight from second division last season.

Ad

Trending

Fabregas' Como have rubbed shoulders with some of the league's biggest sides, defeating Antonio Conte's Napoli last month. The minnows have attracted a mix of Europe's leading talents, such as Nico Paz and Assane Diao, and forgotten stars such as Dele Alli, Pepe Reina, and Sergi Roberto.

AS Roma boss Claudio Ranieri was the latest to laud Fabregas after his side narrowly defeated Como earlier this month, predicting that the Spaniard will taste great success in management. AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the young manager, whose modest side are 13th in Serie A.

Ad

Manchester City have signed younger players in a bid to refresh their squad, and are reportedly set for a change of directors as well, with Hugo Viana coming in for Txiki Begiristain.

Chelsea target shows why Manchester City refused to sell him in FA Cup win

Chelsea target Nico O'Reilly has shown a bit of why Manchester City took a tough stance with regards to selling him in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old scored a brace to help his side claim a 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle and reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

Ad

Naturally a midfielder, O'Reilly has been deployed at centre-back on occasion this season, and started at left-back against Plymouth. The 19-year-old popped up with two headers, one in each half, to help his side overturn a 1-0 deficit and win.

Chelsea reportedly made a move to sign the teenage star but were priced out by the Cityzens, who were not keen to lose the youngster. His versatility and quality mean that he may be part of the future of the Cityzens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback