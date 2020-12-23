Manchester City News Roundup: Liverpool join Cityzens in hunt for £100m-rated English superstar, Pep Guardiola's comments on 'incredible' Mikel Arteta, and more - 22nd December 2020

Manchester City continued their dominant run in the EFL Cup as they ran riot over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal with a 4-1 win at the Emirates. Gunners keeper Alex Runarsson had a night to forget as he committed two errors which directly led to two goals for the defending EFL Cup champions as strikes from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Aymeric Laporte sent City to the semi-finals.

Ahead of Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash against Newcastle United, here, we take a look at some of the latest City news.

Guardiola's comments on 'incredible' Arteta

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended under-fire manager Mikel Arteta after his side's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Spaniard, formerly an assistant coach at Manchester City, has come under immense criticism in recent times after Arsenal's turbulent form.

Speaking about the Gunners boss after the EFL Cup quarter-final win, Guardiola said;

"I didn’t speak with him [Mikel Arteta]. What can I say, everybody knows we are judged on results. He can defend himself perfectly. I worked with him, we cannot have had our success without him. He is an incredible manager. I know his proposals and what he will do. Not even a little run of bad results is going to change my opinion."

The Catalan coach also said that he was proud of his side's achievement after heading into the semi-final of the competition, saying;

"For four years in a row we are in the semi-finals which is a good achievement in this competition."

Lothar Matthaus says Haaland is 'ready' for big-money move

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund

Former Germany hero Lothar Matthaus believes that Erling Haaland is ready to take the next step in his career and move to one of Europe's elite. The Times reported earlier in the month that Manchester City have joined the battle for the Norwegian superstar, who has been one of the best centre-forwards in the world since his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Matthaus called Haaland is a 'machine' and claimed that he might not be playing his football in the Bundesliga for too long. Speaking on the 20-year-old's future, Matthaus said;

"This positivity that he radiates, radiates on the team which is why I think that someday, Haaland will not be playing at Dortmund anymore and will make the next step. He is already ready and we are proud to have him in the Bundesliga."

The German added on the Manchester City target,

"Dortmund need to be pleased to have gotten him because he is a striker that fits to a club with such emotions. At the age of 20, he is a machine. He is a flying striker. He brings a positive energy in the team while also scoring goals. He is irreplaceable."

Liverpool join Manchester City in Jack Grealish chase

Jack Grealish

English champions Liverpool have joined the chase for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, as per reports. The Englishman has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has been at the heart of Villa's flying start to the campaign.

While Manchester City and Manchester United have been two of the biggest known admirers of the England international, who was said to be close to a transfer last summer.

38 - Jack Grealish has created 38 chances from open play in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in any of Europe's big-five leagues in 2020-21. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/6FF8dtitQ2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

However, with Liverpool now having seemingly entered the race for Grealish's signature, the Villa star could be at the centre of a heated transfer battle come summer. Another report claims that Dean Smith's men are expected to demand a fee of £100m for the 25-year-old.

