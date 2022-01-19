Manchester City offered chance to sign PSG star despite Chelsea links - Reports

Manchester City are looking to add depth to their current squad by signing Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) star Layvin Kurzawa. The news comes as per the latest reports from RTL France journalist Baptiste Durieux (Via Mirror). Kurzawa, a left full back, also has another suitor looking to poach him in Chelsea.

Paris Saint-Germain star Layvin Kurzawa's fortune at the club has not been kind. He is currently out of favor in Paris. Mauricio Pochettino has only used the French full back for a single game since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Last season, Kurzawa made 27 appearances for the French club and ended up registering one goal and two assists in the process. However, the 29-year-old has not been able to impress the new PSG boss and has lost his place in the team.

Many clubs have kept an eye on the current situation of Layvin Kurzawa at PSG and have started to express their interest in signing in January. As per the latest reports from RTL France, English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea are among those linked with a transfer for him. Both teams are looking to seal a deal with the French club in this transfer window itself.

Chelsea desperately need a full back as the club is suffering from the loss of Ben Chilwell, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. The Blues have been linked with a handful of fullbacks during this winter transfer window and Kurzawa is one of them. It was reported that Chelsea are looking for a loan move for the French international.

Manchester City, on the other hand, don't have any grave issues in full back positions like Chelsea. But the club is looking to strike a deal with Paris and would likely want Kurzawa to become an 'understudy', rather than first-choice at the Etihad.

Does Manchester City need to sign PSG star Lyvian Kurzawa?

Manchester City are currently the firm favorites to win the 2021-22 Premier League. The reason for City's dominant performances this season has to do with the way Pep Guardiola has managed his squad. The defending Premier League champions have the luxury of a squad with immense depth in every position.

Hence, recent reports of Manchester City's interest in signing Lyvian Kurzawa have been a surprise to many. The Cityzens have great depth in their full-back department and the chances of City signing Kurzawa might be very low.

Edited by Diptanil Roy