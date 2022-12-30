Manchester City ready to offer Jack Grealish in player plus cash deal for Chelsea target - Reports 

Manchester City are ready to offer Jack Grealish in a player plus cash deal to land Chelsea target Rafael Leao.

As reported by Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato, the Cityzens are preparing a stunning swap deal to land the AC Milan superstar, who has been courted by Chelsea.

Manchester City are reportedly ready to sacrifice their club-record signing Jack Grealish as part of a deal to sign the Portugal international.

However, AC Milan are believed to be not quite happy with the proposed deal due to two key reasons.

The first reason is Grealish's mammoth wages of €17 million per year at the Etihad, which is beyond the Rossoneri's reach.

Also, Grealish is now 27 years of age whereas Leao is only 23 and is still developing which is why AC Milan are not convinced.

Grealish has not been able to live up to the expectations following his £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021.

Rafael Leao, on the other hand, has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the San Siro since his move from Lille in 2019.

The Portugal international, who has been linked with Chelsea in recent months, has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A.

Rafael Leao played a key role in ending AC Milan's 11-year wait for the Scudetto last time out.

He was named Serie A "Footballer of the Year" and Serie A's "Most Valuable Player" as he scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 Serie A outings.

The Portugal international has scored seven goals and produced nine assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

The Manchester City target also impressed in the FIFA World Cup despite not being a starter, having scored twice in five substitute appearances.

Rafael Leao names Premier League club he likes amid Chelsea and Manchester City links

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has expressed his admiration for Premier League giants Arsenal amid links with Chelsea and Manchester City.

With both Chelsea and Manchester City being linked with his services, Rafael Leao has claimed that he loves watching Premier League leaders Arsenal.

He has also insisted that he remains fully focused on his current employer AC Milan. Leao said:

“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well.

“Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too."

