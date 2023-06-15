Manchester City ready to sell star player for £70 million this summer with PSG interested - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly open to offers around the £70 million mark for midfielder and rumored Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Bernardo Silva.

According to a report by Football Insider, City boss Pep Guardiola does not want to lose Silva, who has been a part of the team since 2017. However, the aforementioned report also stated that the club will sell the Portuguese, whose contract runs out in 2025, if their valuation of £70 million is met.

Silva is rumored to be on PSG's list, with the French giants seemingly going through a major squad makeover this summer.

Lionel Messi will leave the Parisians as a free agent this summer, while Neymar Jr. has also been linked with a move away. Kylian Mbappe's future at the club is also in doubt after he informed them that he will not be picking up his player option for the 2024-25 season.

Mbappe's current deal expires next summer, with the reigning Ligue 1 champions keen to not lose him on a free transfer. Real Madrid are seen as his most likely destination if PSG are unable to tie him down to a contract extension.

Amid all the uncertainty, Silva could prove to be an excellent addition to the Parisians' squad. The Portuguese maestro has been one of Manchester City's most consistent performers since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from AS Monaco for around £43 million.

In seven years since joining the Citizens, Silva has made 306 appearances for the club across competitions, recording 55 goals and 59 assists. He has won five Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups, two FA Cups and most recently, the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City.

The versatile attacker made 55 appearances across competitions during the 2022-23 season as Guardiola's side secured an unprecedented treble.

Silva has also won 80 caps for Portugal in which he has found the back of the net 10 times and laid out 25 assists. He helped them win the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League as well.

Manchester City reportedly want Warren Zaire-Emery included in potential deal with PSG for Bernardo Silva

Should Manchester City sell Bernardo Silva to PSG for £70 million, they will have made a sizeable profit on the player. However, his potential departure would also leave a gaping hole in their team given his versatility and durability over the last seven years.

According to RMC Sport (via Get French Football News), the Citizens have asked the Parisians to include teenager Warren Zaire-Emery in a deal for Silva.

Get French Football News @GFFN | Manchester City have asked PSG for Warren Zaïre-Emery (17) in exchange for Bernardo Silva (28), according to



bit.ly/42FsIJU | Manchester City have asked PSG for Warren Zaïre-Emery (17) in exchange for Bernardo Silva (28), according to @FabriceHawkins 🚨 | Manchester City have asked PSG for Warren Zaïre-Emery (17) in exchange for Bernardo Silva (28), according to @FabriceHawkins bit.ly/42FsIJU

Zaire-Emery made waves earlier this year when he became the youngest player ever to start a UEFA Champions League knockout game aged 16 years and 343 days. He ended the 2022-23 season with 31 first-team appearances under his belt, while also netting two goals.

However, the aforementioned report added that PSG have denied Manchester City's request. They are rumored to be in negotiations with Zaire-Emery, whose current contract expires in 2025, over a new deal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes