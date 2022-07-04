"Manchester City have sent their scouts to monitor him several times" – Fabrizio Romano makes interesting claim about 26-year-old linked with Arsenal

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Arsenal-linked Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The German forward currently has only one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena. Multiple clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Gunners winger.

Romano has now provided an update on Gnabry's future.

He wrote:

"Despite the recent rumours, Serge Gnabry is not on the Arsenal list and the player has other priorities. FC Bayern have made him a proposal for a new contract to which they have not yet received a definitive answer, that's why at the moment there's still no imminent deal for Gnabry."

He added that Manchester City are believed to be scouting the player.

"As for Premier League clubs, Manchester City have sent their scouts to monitor him several times to understand if he could really fit Pep Guardiola's ideas but there are still no official offers to Bayern."

He further noted:

"As mentioned above, City's Raheem Sterling is a top target for Chelsea, so let's see if the England forward's potential departure goes through, and if that persuades City to move for someone like Gnabry.

"Still, they've already signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez for the new season, so I'm not too surprised there's nothing more concrete on Gnabry at the moment."

Arsenal stacking up their attack following big departures

The Gunners parted ways with Alexandre Lacazette earlier this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in January. They needed replacements up front and seem to found them.

Eddie Nketiah, who hit form in the final leg of the league season, has seen his contract extended at the club. The Gunners have also signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

They have young versatile players like Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe amongst others who can operate on the flanks. Adding Gnabry will suit their recruitment style and give them more depth going forward.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will be able to re-sign their former player from Bayern Munich.

