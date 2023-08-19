Manchester City set to make move for next Martin Odegaard as they start planning for the future - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Norweigan midfielder Sverre Nypan, who has also been deemed as the next Martin Odegaard.

Nypan, 16, plays for Norwegian club Rosenborg BK. He came through the club's academy and has made 19 senior appearances, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Nypan is a left-footed central midfielder. He has shown immense maturity, creativity and technical nous at such a young age and has hence, attracted interest from many top clubs.

As per Football Insider, Manchester City are interested in signing Nypan. They even sent scouts to watch him during Rosenborg's UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round second-leg clash against Hearts on August 17.

The young midfielder started the game but couldn't prevent his side losing 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate. Nypan has also played for Norway's youth setups up to U17. He's contracted with Rosenborg till 2025, having signed an extension in December.

Many reckon Nypan could be the next big star coming out of Scandinavia, after Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. He has also been likened to the latter due to their creativity, left-footedness and general playing style.

Pep Guardiola shares thoughts on Manchester City's upcoming clash against Newcastle United

The Cityzens host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (August 19).

Manchester City are coming off a win in the UEFA Supercup over Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday. Newcastle, meanwhile, won their opening Premier League game 5-1 against Aston Villa last weekend.

In a pre-match press conference, City manager Pep Guardiola was asked if his team are ready for the game just three days after their Supercup win. He replied (via mancity.com):

"Of course, we are ready. Of course. At the end, we need these types of challenges. When we won what we won, we are the team who everyone wants to beat. We need these difficulties for many many reasons."

He also spoke about the challenges his side face in terms of injuries:

"Right now, for the many important injuries we have, the calendar to play with short recovery, this is a challenge to prove yourself again - see if you are able to do a step forward."

"It’s never easy in sport. In football and in sport always there are problems, it’s how you overcome that defines if you are a good team or not."

Manchester City will be without the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones against Newcastle, as they're recovering from injury.