Manchester City star determined to stay despite not being in Pep Guardiola's plans - Reports 

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly keen on staying at the club despite not being in Pep Guardiola's plans. As claimed by The Daily Mail, the former Leeds United midfielder is determined to stay at the Etihad despite having attracted Bayern Munich's interest.

The report claims that the England international has emerged as a surprise target for Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants sharing a strong relationship with his agent. However, Phillips is reported to be determined to stay at Manchester City following a forgettable debut season at the Etihad.

The 27-year-old joined Manchester City from Leeds United last summer for an initial fee of £42 million, potentially rising to £45 million in add-ons. However, he has not been able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Phillips made just 21 appearances across competitions last season, out of which, the majority came as a substitute. He featured for a total of just 593 minutes on the pitch in the Cityzens' treble-winning campaign.

However, despite his poor debut season, the Englishman is keen to prove himself at the club next season. As per reports, however, Phillips is not in Guardiola's plans.

The Sky Blues have lost their skipper Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, with the German set to join Barcelona. Manchester City are set to secure the signature of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for a figure of £25 million, who looks like an immediate replacement for Gundogan.

The Croat has already undergone his medical and looks set to be announced as the Cityzens' first acquisition of the summer. Pep Guardiola's side is also interested in Arsenal target Declan Rice, which clearly suggests that Phillips has no place in Guardiola's plans at the moment.

Pundit believes Declan Rice will join Manchester City

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has tipped Arsenal target Declan Rice to join Manchester City. As claimed by Football.London, Arsenal are confident of landing Rice if they matched West Ham United's valuation of the player, regardless of Manchester City's approach.

The Gunners recently had a £90 million bid including add-ons turned down by West Ham whereas the Cityzens were ready to make an offer in the region of £100 million.

Cole has claimed that it would be a no-brainer for Rice to join the Sky Blues instead of Arsenal. He told Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

"You’d go Man City, would you? That’s not even hating on Arsenal. You go to where the winners are."

Manchester City became the second team in England to win the treble last season after Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's side overtook Arsenal in the title race to secure their third league title in a row.

