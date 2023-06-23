"You go where the winners are" - Pundit believes Arsenal target Declan Rice will join Manchester City

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has backed Arsenal target Declan Rice to join Manchester City.

According to Football.London, Arsenal will sign Rice if they match West Ham's valuation of the player regardless of Manchester City's approach. The Cityzens could make an offer for the midfielder who is valued at over £100 million.

Arsenal recently had a £90 million bid including add-ons turned down by West Ham. They are expected to submit a third bid for the England international which could seal the deal.

In the midst of a transfer race between the two teams, Cole has backed Rice to pick Manchester City. He told Sky Sports, via @footballdaily:

"You’d go Man City would you? That’s not even hating on Arsenal. You go to where the winners are."

Manchester City won the treble last season which included overtaking Arsenal late in the season to win the Premier League title. The Gunners finished second and qualified for UEFA Champions League football.

They could see both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey depart this summer while the Cityzens are set to lose Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer. Rice, 24, has already amassed 245 senior games for West Ham in his career.

Arsenal target Declan Rice unsure over Manchester City transfer due to two reasons - reports

Declan Rice is reportedly open to moving to Arsenal this summer — a year before his contract at the London Stadium comes to an end.

According to Metro, Manchester City hold an interest in Rice but could lose out on signing due to two reasons. First, the Englishman is hesitant to move to the Etihad due to Pep Guardiola's unresolved long-term future at the club.

Rice wants to play under the former Barcelona manager but the Spanish manager could leave in June 2025 at the end of his contract. Secondly, he is wary of the prospect of potentially being second fiddle to Rodri.

Kalvin Phillips, who is Rice's midfield partner in Gareth Southgate's England, managed just 291 Premier League minutes since moving to Manchester City last summer. He would, meanwhile, be a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's team straightaway.

Rice is currently one of Southgate's preferred players in the starting XI week in, week out. Failure to secure playing time on a regular basis at the club level could change that equation in the future.

