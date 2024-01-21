Manchester City superstar to snub offers from Saudi Pro League and sign contract extension with the PL giants - Reports

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly set to snub interest from the Saudi Pro League and sign a new deal with the Cityzens. As reported by Goal, the Belgium international is among the major targets for Saudi Arabian sides as they look to bring in more star players from Europe.

However, De Bruyne is more than happy to stay at Manchester City as claimed by the aforementioned report. It has also been claimed that the Sky Blues are looking to tie down the playmaker with a new deal until the summer of 2026.

As per the report, De Bruyne is ready to turn down a deal worth around £1 million per week from Saudi Arabia to stay in Manchester. It is understood that the midfielder's wife and his three children are also happy in England which is another factor for the Belgian to snub an offer from the Saudi Pro League.

De Bruyne currently earns around £375,000 every week at the Etihad and his current deal expires in the summer of 2025, by when he will complete a decade as a Manchester City player.

The former Chelsea flop has established himself as one of the best players ever to play for the Cityzens following his £55 million move from Wolfsburg in 2015. He has won 14 trophies during his time at the club including five league titles and one Champions League.

De Bruyne is regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League. He has scored 97 goals and provided 155 assists in 360 games for the Cityzens to date.

Manchester City ready to battle Real Madrid for Bundesliga starlet - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the signature of Florian Wirtz. As reported by German outlet Bild, the three sides are ready to make moves for the in-form Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

As per the report, Wirtz is expected to cost a lot, probably even beyond €150 million as Bayer Leverkusen are determined to hold onto their prized asset. The 20-year-old is contracted at the BayArena until the summer of 2027 putting Xabi Alonso's side in the driver's seat.

Bayer Leverkusen are enjoying a phenomenal season under Xabi Alonso and Wirtz has been a key player in their system. The Germany international has bagged eight goals and provided 12 assists in 25 games across competitions for the Bundesliga leaders.

Manchester City reportedly see Wirtz as the long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyn who is 32 years of age right now. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have a plethora of options in their midfield ranks.